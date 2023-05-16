Euro zone yields edge down, inflation concerns offset potential Fed pause

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields kept hovering in a tight range on Tuesday as investors balanced concerns about stubborn euro area inflation against expectations that the Federal Reserve might end its policy-tightening cycle in June.

Meanwhile money markets are very close to pricing in two 25 bps rate hikes from the European Central Bank in May and June, while they discount one cut by March next year.

Economists polled by Reuters expect policy rates to peak at the same levels but with risks skewed to the upside. Medians then showed rates unchanged at 3.75% until at least next April. Only one forecast a 25 basis point cut this year.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the euro area, fell 3 basis points (bps) to 2.279%, after rising by 4.5 bps the day before.

It was still 50 bps below its highest level since July 2011 of 2.77% hit in early March.

Markets await the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment later in the session, with analysts forecasting the growth-expectations component to show a third consecutive decline. They see it at about 0 from 4.1 in the previous month.

Investors are also focused on the Fed’s next moves after U.S. central bankers on Monday signalled they see interest rates staying high and, if anything, going higher, given inflation that may be slow to improve and an economy showing only tentative signs of weakness.

"We think the U.S. central bank will refrain from hiking rates at its next meeting in June, but a rate cut remains further down the road," said Mark Haefele Chief Investment Officer, UBS Global Wealth Management.

"The core rate of CPI inflation remains far higher than the level that would be consistent with the Fed hitting its 2% target, and the most recent labour market data are likely to concern policymakers, with the jobless rate moving back to a 69-year low," he added.

Yields on U.S. T-bills jumped in early London trade on Wednesday on concerns about the outcome of negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling.

Money market bets on ECB tightening barely moved from their previous days’ levels. The September 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forward EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP was at 3.62%, implying expectations for a peak ECB deposit facility rate of around 3.72%, compared with 3.25% currently.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was down 3 bps to 4.157%.

The 10-year yield gap between Italian and German bonds DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of investor sentiment towards the euro zone's more indebted countries – was still stuck in a tight range. It tightened slightly to 186 bps after reaching 189 bps earlier in the session.

