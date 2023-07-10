Euro zone yields edge back towards recent highs on policy expectations, firm data

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were holding near highs reached last week as resilient U.S. data added to worries that interest rates would need to stay elevated for longer, with focus already turning to Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, was up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 2.65%. It rose 24 bps last week, touching its highest level since the beginning of the banking turmoil on March 9 at 2.677%.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, most sensitive to changes in interest rate policy, rose 0.5 bps to 3.314% after hitting its highest level since October 2008 last week at 3.393%.

A resilient economy and commentary from policymakers were pushing yields higher in the last week, according to Jens Peter Sørensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"Economic data, in general, has been better than expected," Sørensen added, citing Friday's U.S. labour market report.

U.S. jobs data released on Friday showed a still-tight labour market, with a drop in the unemployment rate and a stronger-than-expected rise in pay, even as payrolls growth slowed to its lowest in 2-1/2 years.

DZ Bank analyst Sebastian Grupp said strong U.S. data dictated last week's market action.

"Unlike in the preceding weeks, this did not cause rate-hike expectations to ratchet up any further, but rather tempered pessimism about the economy's resilience," said DZ Bank's Grupp.

"In accordance with this, yields mainly shifted upwards at the long end. The sharply inverted yield curve steepened considerably as a consequence."

After lessening its inversion last week, Germany's yield curve, measured by the gap between 10- and two-year yields DE2DE10=RR, was steady around negative 67 basis points, after ending last week steeper for the first time since May.

Last Monday it was at its deepest inversion since 1992 at negative 91 bps.

The yield curve inverts when shorter-dated bonds have higher returns than longer-term ones, suggesting that while investors expect interest rates to rise in the near term, they believe that higher borrowing costs will eventually hurt the economy.

Market pricing for the European Central Bank deposit rate was steady, with December 2024 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP at 3.93%, implying market expectations for the deposit rate of around 4% by the end of next year. The rate is currently 3.5%.

On Sunday, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno told Bloomberg TV he saw inflation slowing with core prices to follow.

Market attention was now turning to Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data for hints on the monetary policy path.

"The direction of travel over the next several weeks could be set by U.S. CPI (consumer price index)," said Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid, who said it would take "something remarkable" elsewhere for it not to be the most important event this week.

On the supply front this week, UniCredit notes that Italy, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands are all expected to come to market for total issuance of 22 billion euros, slightly more than last week's supply of 21 billion euros.

"Net supply will be positive again due to a lack of redemptions and negligible coupons," UniCredit fixed income strategist Francesco Maria Di Bella said.

