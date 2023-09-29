Euro zone yields drop, but set for biggest quarterly rise in a year

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Friday, but were heading for their biggest quarterly rise in a year as investors keep betting on interest rates staying higher for longer.

Meanwhile, the risk premium of Italy's sovereign debt fell to 193 bps after briefly hitting 200 bps in early trade.

Germany's easing inflation data failed to trigger expectations for an ECB softer stance on Thursday, with Bund yields rising more than 10 bps.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 9 bps at 2.88% after jumping 13.5 bps the day before. It was set to end the week up 14 bps, in its biggest weekly rise since early July, and was heading for a 46.6-bp rise for the quarter - its largest since the third quarter last year.

