Euro zone yields drop amid bank worries, uncertainty on ECB moves

By Stefano Rebaudo

April 26 (Reuters) - Concerns about the U.S. banking system fuelled bids for safe-haven government bonds on Wednesday, while money markets nudged down expectations for the European Central Bank's (ECB) tightening path.

First Republic Bank FRC.N faces challenging options to turn around its business by creating a 'bad bank' or potentially selling assets. At the same time, the Wall Street Journal wrote an article, including comments from former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, saying bank issues had a long way to run.

ECB hawks kept banging the inflation drum ahead of next week's policy meeting. Investment banks quoted Croatian central bank Governor Boris Vujcic as saying the ECB had "no choice but to raise rates further" until there was a "change in trend" in underlying inflation.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, dropped 3 basis points (bps) to 2.35%.

German consumer sentiment is set to pick up in May on moderating energy prices and expected wage increases, a GfK institute survey showed.

Market bets on future ECB rate rises have been relatively stable recently. The November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward EUESTECBF=ICAP was at 3.65%, implying expectations for a deposit facility rate at around 3.75% by fall.

Investors increased bets on a 25 bps rate hike at next week's policy meeting, pricing in a 75% chance for such an outcome.

However, several analysts do not rule out 50 bps, which would deliver a hawkish signal to markets and would involve a potential repricing of the policy rate forward curve.

Italy's government bonds were slightly underperforming, with the 10-year yield IT10YT=RR flat at 4.26%. Yields move inversely with prices.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of investor confidence in the more indebted countries of the euro zone – hit its widest in a month at 190.4 bps.

Citi analysts recalled that Tuesday's analysis on so-called fallen angels by Moody's focused on Italy's lowest investment grade rating, which is on a negative outlook.

The report highlighted risks from partially implementing a new generation fund (NGEU), sluggish growth, high funding costs, and reliance on imported gas, exposing Italy to supply risks.

"However, with politics relatively stable for now and deficit/debt likely to be on a declining path based on our economists' forecasts, a catalyst for a downgrade to sub-investment grade is missing," Citi analysts said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by Mark Potter)

