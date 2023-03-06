Euro zone yields drop ahead of Powell, after China growth target

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as market focus shifted to the U.S. ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Tuesday.

Fed officials last week expressed doubt about whether recent hotter-than-expected data was a sign that higher interest rates were required.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, for now, to limit economic risks.

Yields in U.S. Treasuries dropped in London trade, with the 10-year down 5 basis points (bps) at 3.915%. US10YT=RR

Meanwhile, China set a modest target for growth this year, triggering expectations for a possible adverse impact on the bloc's economy and reviving hopes about a potential European Central Bank policy easing in the longer-term.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR fell 8 bps to 2.64%. It hit its highest level since July 2011 at 2.77% last week.

German 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, most sensitive to short-term changes in policy rates expectations, were down 2 bps to 3.19%. It hit its highest since October 2008 at 3.257% last week.

Forwards on the European Central Bank's euro short-term rate still peaked in November 2023 at around 3.9% EUESTECBF=ICAP, implying a depo rate at 4% by year-end.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the flagged rate increase of 50 bps in March is now "very, very likely," but she also warned that underlying inflation could stay uncomfortably high in the coming months.

"The ECB doesn't have a ceiling, but an inflation target of 2%," Lagarde added, answering a question about the central bank raising rates to 4% or above this level.

The ECB is likely to increase rates further in coming months even if there are some signs that price pressures are easing, the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, said on Monday.

A key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations EUIL5YF5Y=R - euro 5-year by 5-year forward inflation-linked swap - hit its highest since at least 2013 at 2.6083%, before dropping to 2.55%. The euro 1-year by 1-year forward inflation-linked swap was at 2.8096%, its highest since June 2022.

Powell's remarks will come a few days before the FOMC blackout period starting March 11.

Analysts expect Powell to reiterate that if economic data continues to surprise to the upside, the rate peak may need to be higher than the 5.125% policymakers indicated in December.

We think "that the FOMC will only hike in 25 bp increments from this point, unless startling data forces its hand to change this path," said Mark Dowding, CIO at BlueBay Asset Management.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR fell 11 bps to 4.428%, with the spread between Italian and German yields DE10IT10=RR tightening to 177 bps.

The ECB started running the bonds off its balance sheet last week at a rate of 15 billion euros per month on average.

Strong investor inflows into bond markets this year mean traders and bankers are confident the ECB will have a smooth start to unwinding its substantial bond holdings, but the long-term impact of its "quantitative tightening" is a big unknown.

