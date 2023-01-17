Euro zone yields drop after report about slower ECB tightening

By Alun John and Stefano Rebaudo

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Tuesday after a media report said the European Central Bank (ECB) was considering a slower pace of interest rate hikes.

Bloomberg News reported that, while a 50-basis-point rate hike in February remains likely, the prospect of a smaller 25-basis-point increase at the following meeting in March is gaining support.

"I think we'd better check what ECB officials will say from now on. But I guess that thinking about a slower tightening path makes sense after the recent inflation data in the U.S. and the Fed expected to increase by 25 bps at its next policy meeting," said Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed-income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

The ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday that the ECB must raise interest rates to a level that starts to restrict economic growth and the current 2% policy rate was "in the ballpark of neutral."

After its policy meeting on Dec. 15, the ECB stressed that significant tightening remained ahead.

Italy's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery IT10YT=RR, was 13.5 basis points lower at 3.88%, after hitting its lowest level since Dec. 14 at 3.845%.

Bond yields have been dropping in recent weeks after data showedinflation was slowing in both Europe and the United States and that economic conditions are not proving as bad as feared, though they have consolidated a little as policymakers continue to point to the need for monetary tightening.

German data showed on Tuesday that investor sentiment was in positive territory in January for the first time since the war in Ukraine began as signs point to a milder recession over the winter months than initially feared.

The big event globally, however, is in Japan, where the central bank on Tuesday began what should be a two-day meeting alongside a cacophony of market bets that theBank of Japan (BOJ) could make further tweaks to its policy of yield curve control, or make even more dramatic moves.

Japanese 10-year government bond yields JP10YT=RR topped the BOJ's policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday. JP/T

"Fixed income markets in developed countries are usually very connected. If the BOJ surprises markets in either direction, we could also see some effects on European government bonds, as seen in December," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, fixed-income strategist at UniCredit.

"With a light weekly data calendar in the euro zone, investor focus on the upcoming BOJ meeting might be higher than usual."

The BOJ raised its effective cap on the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to 0.5% at its December meeting.

Britain's benchmark 10-year yield GB10YT=RR was at 3.34%, down five basis pointsafter the media report about the ECB. UK economic data showed pay growth picked up pace in the three months to November, suggesting the Bank of England may have more work to do to curtail inflation.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Alun John and Harry Robertson; Editing by Paul Simao)

