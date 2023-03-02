Euro zone yields drop after data, ECB depo rate expectations below 4%

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields dropped from new highs hit earlier in the session on Thursday, following inflation data for the bloc that was widely anticipated by individual countries' numbers earlier this week.

Inflation in the euro zone's biggest economies rose unexpectedly this month, data showed on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising expectations of European Central Bank rate hikes and challenging the narrative of a rapid easing in price growth.

Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) showed annual inflation slowing to 9.9% from 10.7% in January, but above the median forecast of a 9.4% year-on-year rise of a Reuters survey.

Euro zone inflation fell less than expected last month and underlying price growth surged.

"After the recent selloff, with a Bund yield at around 2.7%, there could be some cautious bond buying before major U.S. data and central banks' policy meetings due in the next few weeks," said Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed-income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"We expect bond yields to stay range-bound in the short-term," he added.

Bond yields move inversely with prices.

U.S. job and inflation data are due in the next two weeks.

Markets raised their expectations about the rate hiking path earlier in the session with the December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forward EUESTECBF=ICAP rising as high as 3.94%, implying expectations for a European Central Bank depo rate at around 4.04% by year-end. It was last at 3.855%.

The ESTR published by the ECB reflects banks' wholesale euro unsecured overnight borrowing costs. It is usually about 10 bps below the deposit rate.

The ECB's top three shareholders charted different paths for interest rates on Wednesday in a preview of the problematic debate awaiting the ECB in the coming weeks.

Investors seem to be more on the hawkish side as Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a centrist, said the ECB should now become "more gradual" in raising rates and close its hiking cycle by September at the latest.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that further interest rate hikes are "possible" after March, depending on the incoming data.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, was flat at 2.715% after hitting its highest since July 2011 at 2.77%.

Yields on the 10-year French FR10YT=RR, Spanish ES10YT=RR, Portuguese PT10YT=RR and Irish IE10YT=RR bonds were at their highest levels since mid-January 2012, January 2014, April 2017 and February 2014, respectively.

The German 2-year yield, most sensitive to changes in policy rate expectations, fell 2.5 bps to 3.174% after hitting its highest since October 2008 at 3.257%.

"The new multi-year highs in 5y5y (inflation forwards) above 2.5% highlight the market's shift away from pricing temporary price shocks to pricing structurally higher inflation, leaving the all-time highs from 2008/09 as the next target," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

A key market gauge of euro zone long-term inflation expectations EUIL5YF5Y=R rose as high as 2.5428% on Thursday, right before the release of the inflation data.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YTT=RR hit a fresh 2-month high at 4.645% and was last at 4.609%, down 1 bps.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR remained subdued at 183 bps.

