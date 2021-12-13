Euro zone yields dip as Omicron hangs over central bank meetings

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower at the start of a week in which the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are all due to meet and possibly signal a tightening of policy in the face of strong inflation.

But growing Omicron infections in Europe and the United States complicate matters and are likely to trigger some caution as policymakers either side of the Atlantic prepare to signal or hint at an end to pandemic-era measures.

The Fed is likely to lead the pack with a tapering of bond purchases earlier than previously expected, while the ECB could provide more detail on how it will unwind its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), due to end in March.

A Reuters poll of ECB-watchers believe the ECB will halve the amount of assets it buys each month from April.

"The current fourth wave of the pandemic and the new Omicron variant will add further downward pressure to the eurozone economy," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. "At the same time, headline inflation has continued to accelerate."

Saying that the ECB has a difficult balance to strike, he thought it unlikely that PEPP will get an extension, given comments by ECB chief Christine Lagarde and others. A postponement of the decision until February is possible, he added.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down a basis point at -0.36% on Monday morning, heading towards last week's 3-1/2-month low of -0.406%. DE10YT=RR

Other high-grade euro zone government bond yields were also marginally down on the day. NL10YT=RR, FR10YT=RR

Investors have retreated in droves to the safety of government bonds since news of the Omicron variant emerged, pushing yields to their lowest levels in months.

German borrowing costs are now a good 25 basis points (bps) below their October highs.

The Bank of England was expected to raise rates later this week, though this is in doubt given a surge of Omicron variant cases in the UK. Interest rate hikes are in store for a raft of central banks in emerging markets from Russia to Mexico.

U.S. inflation data on Friday helped keep yields at these slightly higher levels, coming in at 6.8%, the biggest year-on-year rise since June 1982.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @abhinavvr))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.