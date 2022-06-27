Euro zone yields as investors rebalance portfolios amid inflation fears

June 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields jumped on Monday with investors rebalancing their portfolios amid fears about surging inflation.

"Sure, there are worries about consumer price numbers. But investors are also rebalancing their portfolios by selling bonds after aggressively covering short positions late last week," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

The euro area's Harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) will be released later this week.

Oil prices edged higher LCOc1 as the Group of Seven rich democracies will commit to a new package of coordinated actions meant to raise pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, and will finalize plans for a price cap on Russian oil.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 11 basis points (bps) to 1.556%. DE10YT=RR

Italy's 10-year yield was up 10.5 bps to 3.664%. IT10YT=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

