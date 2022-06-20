Euro zone yield spreads widen, French election results weighs

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 20 (Reuters) - Spreads between core and peripheral euro zone bond yields widened on Monday amid concerns about the political outlook for France after President Emmanuel Macron lost control of parliament in legislative elections.

German borrowing costs edged lower following a repricing of monetary expectations in recent weeks.

The European Central Bank triggered a sharp tightening in euro zone spreads last week after it agreed in an emergency meeting to contain borrowing costs in the bloc's south so it could forge ahead with rates rises in July and September.

Analysts said it and other central banks, starting with the Federal Reserve, were committed to fighting inflation no matter how many rate hikes were needed.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point (bps) to 1.656% on Monday, after hitting its highest since January 2014 last Thursday at 1.926%. German benchmark borrowing costs rose from around 1% to 1.9% in less than a month. DE10YT=RR

France's bonds underperformed after Sunday's election setback for Macron, one that risks throwing the country into political paralysis unless he can negotiate alliances with other parties.

France's 10-year yield rose 1 bp to 2.21%, with the spread between it and Germany widening 2.5 bps to 54.5 bps. FR10YT=RRDE10FR10=RR

"As most Republicans and other mainstream forces in France are less interested in strengthening European integration than Macron, his ability to shape and promote the European agenda will be more limited than before," Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg, said.

However, "our long-held call that Macron's reforms will turn France into the most dynamic major economy in the EU ahead of Germany will probably remain largely on track."

Italy's 10-year government bond yield was flat at 3.675%. IT10YT=RR

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened 3 bps to 201.3. It tightened from over 250 bps to below 200 bps late last week after the ECB announced a new anti-fragmentation instrument to prevent an excessive divergence in countries' borrowing costs. DE10IT10=RR

Analysts have mixed views about its likely impact.

Some market participants said the ECB would buy southern European bonds while selling Bunds. Others wondered whether more peripheral bond purchases would help transmission of euro area monetary policy.

Markets will be hoping for further clues from ECB policymakers on Monday, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, who is due at 1300 GMT at a hearing of the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

"While the market remains vulnerable, chances for a stabilisation in Bunds look set to improve with Lagarde probably not adding to speculation about an 'Operation Switch' (the anti-fragmentation tool), macro concerns returning and supply taking a breather," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to customers.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by John Stonestreet)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.