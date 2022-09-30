Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell further to 10.966 million in August from 10.996 million in July.

The figure was 1.358 million lower than in August 2021, when the unemployment rate was 7.5%.

