Euro zone unemployment eases to 7.4% in Sept as expected

Jan Strupczewski Reuters
BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone unemployment eased to 7.4% of the workforce in September as expected, the EU's statistics office said on Wednesday, as the economy continues to recover from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statistics office said 12.079 million people were without jobs in the 19 countries sharing the euro in September, compared to 12.334 million, or 7.5% of the workforce, in August.

This is the lowest reading since April 2020 when the unemployment rate was 7.3%.

