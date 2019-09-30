Euro zone unemployment drops, an encouraging sign for growth

The unemployment rate in the euro zone dropped in August to its lowest in more than 11 years, official data showed on Monday, as services appeared to offset weakening industry, an encouraging sign for the region's growth.
