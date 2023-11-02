Euro zone two-year yields at two-month low as bonds bounce back

By Alun John

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Two-year government bond yields in the euro zone hit their lowest in around two months on Thursday, and Italian bonds outperformed across the curve, as markets globally welcomed what they saw as a dovish message from the Federal Reserve.

Germany's two-year yield dropped as low as 3.01% in early trading, down around 4 basis points to its lowest since Sept 4. DE2YT=RR

Italy's two-year yield dropped 9 bps to 3.695%, also its lowest in almost two months, as European rates followed moves in U.S. Treasuries that saw the two year Treasury yield drop to 4.925%, its lowest in over three weeks and a whisker off its lowest in two months. US/

A further sign of the optimistic mood in rate markets was a narrowing of the spread between German and Italian 10-year yields to 183.8 basis points, its tightest since September 26.

The yield differential had widened to 209 basis points early in October on fears around Italy's increased budget deficit and as a sell off in bond markets around the world took greater effect in the euro zone's more indebted periphery.

"The moves in Europe are a reaction to the Fed and news from the U.S. when European markets were closed," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left policy rates steady and acknowledged that the recent increase in yields had tightened financial conditions, underscoring market expectations the U.S. central bank is at the end of its monetary tightening campaign.

While that, in itself was not a major surprise, von Gerich said it was "easy for the markets to pay attention to the message" as yields were falling already because of developments earlier in the day.

Those included the Treasury Department saying it will slow increases in the size of its longer-dated auctions, relieving some investors who had anticipated a bigger jump in supply.

The U.S. ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in October, also supporting expectations that the Fed is done.

In the mix in Europe were comments from Dutch ECB governing council member Klaas Knot that the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely keep interest rates at their current levels in the coming months as it waits for further confirmation that inflation is on a downward trend.

Yields at the longer end of the curve also fell. Italy's 10 year yield dropped 12 bps to 4.55%, its lowest in nearly six weeks. Germany's 10-year yield on Thursday fell six bps to a three week low of 2.69%. DE10YT=RR

British gilt yields were down in line with European peers, ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision due at 1200 GMT, though no policy change is expected. GB/]

