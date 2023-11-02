Euro zone two-year bond yields at lowest in two months on dovish Fed

Updates prices, adds quotes and further U.S. context

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Two-year government bond yields in the euro zone hit their lowest in around two months on Thursday, and longer dated yields also dropped after a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields as markets took a dovish message from a Federal Reserve meeting.

Germany's two-year yield dropped as low as 3.01% in early trading, down around 4 basis points to its lowest since Sept 4. DE2YT=RR

Italy's two-year yield touched 3.737%, also its lowest in almost two months, and down around 5 bps as European rates followed moves in U.S. Treasuries that saw the two year Treasury yield drop to 4.925%, its lowest in over three weeks and a whisker off its lowest in two months. US/

"The moves in Europe are a reaction to the Fed and news from the U.S. when European markets were closed," said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left policy rates steady and acknowledged that the recent increase in yields had tightened financial conditions, underscoring market expectations the U.S. central bank is at the end of its monetary tightening campaign.

While that, in itself was not a major surprise, von Gerich said it was "easy for the markets to pay attention to the message" as yields were falling already because of developments earlier in the day.

Those included the Treasury Department saying it will slow increases in the size of its longer-dated auctions, relieving some investors who had anticipated a bigger jump in supply.

The U.S. ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in October, also supporting expectations that the Fed is done.

In the mix in Europe were comments from Dutch ECB governing council member Klaas Knot that the European Central Bank (ECB) will likely keep interest rates at their current levels in the coming months, as it waits for further confirmation that inflation is on a downward trend.

Yields at the longer end of the curve also fell, and Germany's 10-year yield on Thursday fell to a three week low of 2.70%. DE10YT=RR

Italy's 10 year yield fell 9 basis points to 4.58%, its lowest in nearly six weeks. IT10YT=RR

Bond traders were also waiting for the Bank of England's rate decision due at 1230 GMT, though no policy change is expected.

British gilt yields were down in line with European peers. GB/]

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Christina Fincher)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.