Euro zone trade surplus drops in Sept as energy costs soar

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone's trade surplus dropped sharply year-on-year in September as costs of importing energy soared, data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Monday.

Eurostat said the unadjusted trade surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro was 7.3 billion euros in September, down from 24.1 billion recorded in September 2020. Adjusted for seasonal swings, the surplus was 6.1 billion euros.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an unadjusted 6.5 billion surplus.

The year-on-year drop was mainly a result of a widening of the energy trade deficit to 176.1 billion euros in the January-September period form 119.9 billion in the same period of 2020.

The trade deficit with Russia, the euro zone's main supplier of gas and oil, jumped to almost 43 billion euros in the first 9 months from almost 13 billion in the same period last year.

The euro zone's trade balance with Norway, another large energy supplier, swung to a 4.4 billion deficit in the first 9 months of 2021 from a 4.1 billion surplus a year earlier.

The euro zone's trade surplus with Britain after the country left the European Union's single market at the end of 2020 continued to rise, reaching 105.3 billion euros in the nine months of 2021, up from 77 billion a year earlier, with exports rising 4.5% and imports falling 16% in that period.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

