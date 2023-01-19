Euro zone swings back to current account surplus in Nov

Credit: REUTERS/Christian Mang

January 19, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The euro zone swung back to a current account surplus in November on an improved balance in the trade of goods and services, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

The euro zone recorded an adjusted current surplus of 13.6 billion euros after a 0.5 billion deficit a month earlier, mostly likely as moderating energy prices curtailed the cost of imports.

The euro zone ran large current account surpluses for years but a surge in energy costs last year pushed it into a rare deficit, even if that trend has now appeared to shift back towards monthly surpluses.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.