Euro zone short-end yields dive as ECB rate outlook softens

March 14, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Short-end euro area yields continued to tumble on Tuesday as the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had investors betting on reduced policy tightening from the European Central Bank.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, most sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was down as much 25 basis points (bps) to 2.443%, its lowest level since Jan. 19.

The 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive to ECB interest rate expectations, stood above 3.3% last week.

Markets are now pricing in a 25 basis point hike as the most likely outcome at the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, having priced in a 50 basis point hike with near certainty last week.

