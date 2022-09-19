Euro zone short-dated yields just off multi-year highs ahead of Fed

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Monday as investors braced for the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week in a market which has already priced in more tightening, even through a recession.

Chief economist Philip Lane said that the European Central Bank (ECB) could raise interest rates next year, causing pain for consumers as it tries to depress demand that is increasingly adding to sky-high inflation.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, but some traders are betting on a 100 basis points increase, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Money markets see a 20% chance of a full-point hike.

The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England policy meetings are also due this week.

"Investors focus will be on the new (Fed's) dot plot of interest-rate projections," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, fixed income strategist at Unicredit.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 3 basis points (bps) to 1.79%, after hitting its highest since mid-June at 1.817% last week. DE10YT=RR

"While ECB terminal rate expectations are already flirting with 2.75% by May, the short-end looks set to remain under pressure with ECB members suggesting that a mild recession will not stand in the way of several more major tightening steps," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

Germany's 2-year yield, more sensitive to rate hikes, was up 3 bps at 1.58%, after hitting a new 11-year high at 1.62% last Friday. DE2YT=RR

"We expect the spread between U.S. and German 10-year (government bond) yields to fall towards 150 bps in the next few months as the ECB started its tightening path later than the Fed," Unicredit's Di Bella added.

The gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields was around 165 bps. DE10US10=RR

Analysts said a so-called "curve flattening bias" remained intact. A flattening or inverted yield curve – namely, when long-dated yields are equal to or lower than short-dated ones -- signals investors' caution about the economic outlook.

It also suggests a central bank reaction to rising inflation may be seen as a hawkish mistake that could stifle growth.

The gap between 2- and 10-year German yields was at 19.9 bps, after hitting its tightest since January 2021 at 16.3 last week. DE2DE10=RR

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 6.5 bps to 4.09%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at around 228 bps ahead of general elections due on Sept. 25. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

The absence of anti-euro rhetoric seen in the 2018 election has reassured investors, for now. But pressure on bonds could build as focus shifts to budget policy in 2023, and concerns arise about a potential clash with the EU if right-wing parties push for fewer taxes and higher pension spending.

