Euro zone short-dated yields hover around multi-year highs

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone short-dated bond yields hovered around their multi-year highs on Tuesday as market participants kept upgrading their expectations about the European Central Bank policy rate peak.

Investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony at 1500 GMT which should shape expectations for the U.S. monetary policy ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 21-22.

China's exports in the January-February period again fell from a year earlier, reflecting a slowdown in the global economy and weak domestic demand.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR, most sensitive to changes in expectations for policy rates, fell one basis point (bps) to 3.3% after briefly hitting its highest since October 2008 at 3.319%.

Italy's 2-year yield IT2YT=RR was flat at 3.86% after briefly hitting its highest since August 2012 at 3.892%.

Citigroup expects the ECB to push its policy rates to about 4% by July.

"This policy is more likely to result in (voluntary) overtightening of rates followed by a correction than to a long plateau," a Citi research note said.

December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forward was at 3.98% EUESTECBF=ICAP, implying expectations for a depo rate at around 4.1% by year-end.

Nomura economists raised their terminal depo rate forecast from 3.50%, a view they had held since October 2022, to 4.25%.

"We continue to see eventual cuts but have pushed the timing of the first cut back to Q4 2024," a Nomura research note said. "We expect the ECB to lower rates back to 2.75% by mid-2025."

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, fell one bps to 2.718%. It hit its highest since July 2011 last week at 2.77%.

Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann advocated on Monday four ECB steps that would take the deposit rate to 4.5%, boosting bond yields.

"His opinion that rates are only restrictive above 4% is probably a minority view in the council, yet €STR-forwards edged higher, pricing the terminal rate now almost at 4.1%," said Commerzbank rate strategist Hauke Siemben.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the day before a 50 bps hike in March was "very, very likely".

"The ECB doesn't have a ceiling, but an inflation target of 2%," she added when asked about the central bank raising rates to 4% or above and a possible ECB ceiling to rate hikes.

Analysts flagged that the ECB consumer expectations survey, due later in the session, may get more attention than usual after ECB chief economist Philip Lane said the survey is among the inputs used to make rate decisions in the meeting-by-meeting approach.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Ed Osmond)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.