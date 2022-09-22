Euro zone short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs after Fed, curves flatten

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone short-dated government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs and yield curves flattened after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 bps and flagged a steeper than expected tightening path at its upcoming meetings.

The Fed foresees its policy rate rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than previously expected, the economy slowing to a crawl, and unemployment rising to a degree historically associated with recessions.

"Looking ahead to the next two meetings, we think the rate path forecasts imply another 75bp hike should be expected in November before the pace slows in December. 75bps is the new 25bps," said Tiffany Wilding, North American Economist at PIMCO.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to rate hike expectations, was 7 basis points (bps) higher at 1.82%, after hitting its highest since May 2011 at 1.897%. DE2YT=RR

"It is important to note that there is a strong clustering within the dot-plots, showing all FOMC members are on board with this more hawkish narrative," ING analysts said.

The German 10-year yield fell 2.5 bps to 1.868%. It hit its highest since January 2014 on Tuesday at 1.954%. DE10YT=RR

The gap between Germany's 2- and 10-year yields narrowed to 4.9 bps, the flattest since March 2020. DE2DE10=RR

"Curves are flattening not because the selloff of short-dated bonds is stronger than the long-dated one, but because the 10-year bonds are rallying," said Rohan Khanna research strategist at UBS.

"It’s clear that what the ECB is doing is growth negative and will trigger more curve flattening," he added.

Money markets price in a 90% chance of an ECB rate hike of 75 bps in October, while the ECB ESTR forward overnight index swap shows a peak in September 2023 at around 3%. ECBWATCH, EURESTECBM8X9=ICAP

ECB officials keep delivering hawkish messages, with board member Isabel Schnabel saying the euro zone is facing an economic downturn, but inflation is still far too high, so interest rates need to keep going up.

Investors will focus on the Bank of England policy meeting later in the session. Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to announce a 50 bps rate hike to 2.25%, while financial markets have priced in a 75 bps hike.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 7.5 bps to 4.06%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightening to 218 bps ahead of Italian elections due on September 25. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

"So far, markets seem content with prospects of a stable government and with net BTP supply close to zero until year-end and flexible ECB reinvestments providing support, BTPs may have further potential," Commerzbank analysts said.

Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both houses of parliament in next Sunday's election. Still, the absence of anti-euro rhetoric seen in the 2018 election has reassured investors, at least for now.

de2de10https://tmsnrt.rs/3SmmQ3t

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Kirsten Donovan)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.