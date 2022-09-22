Euro zone short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs after Fed, curves flatten

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone short-dated government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs, and yield curves flattened after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 bps and flagged a steeper than expected tightening path at its upcoming meetings.

The Fed's target policy rate is now at its highest level since 2008 - and new projections show it rising to the 4.25%-4.50% range by the end of this year and ending 2023 at 4.50%-4.75%.

"Looking ahead to the next two meetings, we think the rate path forecasts imply another 75bp hike should be expected in November before the pace slows in December. 75bps is the new 25bps," said Tiffany Wilding, North American Economist at PIMCO.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to rate hike expectations, rose 10 basis points (bps) to 1.859%, its highest since May 2011. DE2YT=RR

"It is important to note that there is a strong clustering within the dot-plots, showing all FOMC members are on board with this more hawkish narrative," ING analysts said.

"The Fed effectively acknowledges that a recession is coming, but inflation will not fall quickly, and there will be a lot of pain," they added.

German 10-year yield rose 2 bps to 1.948%. It hit its highest since January 2014 on Tuesday at 1.954%. DE10YT=RR

Curves flattened, with the gap between 2-year and 10-year yields falling to 4.9 bps, its lowest since March 2020. DE2DE10=RR

Money markets price in a 90% chance of an ECB rate hike of 75 bps in October, while the ECB ESTR forward overnight index swap shows a peak in September 2023 at around 3%. ECBWATCH, EURESTECBM8X9=ICAP

ECB officials keep delivering hawkish messages, with board member Isabel Schnabel saying the euro zone is facing an economic downturn, but inflation is still far too high, so interest rates need to keep going up.

Investors will focus on the Bank of England policy meeting later in the session. Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to announce at 1200 GMT that rates will rise to 2.25% from 1.75%, while financial markets have priced in a more significant 75 bps hike to 2.5%.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 5 bps to 4.181%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 225 bps ahead of Italian elections due on Sept. 25. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=RR

"So far, markets seem content with prospects of a stable government and with net BTP supply close to zero until year-end and flexible ECB reinvestments providing support, BTPs may have further potential," Commerzbank analysts said.

Italy's right-wing bloc looks set to win a majority in both houses of parliament in next Sunday's election. Still, the absence of anti-euro rhetoric seen in the 2018 election has reassured investors, at least for now.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

