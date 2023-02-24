Euro zone short-dated yields edge up, depo rate peak at 3.75%

By Stefano Rebaudo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone short-dated bond yields reversed an early fall on Friday and edged close to their highest levels in over a decade as markets recently raised expectations for the peak in the European Central Bank depo rate to 3.75%.

Data showed the German economy shrank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the previous three months, triggering a brief drop in euro area borrowing costs.

Investors are waiting for the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January -- due at 1330 GMT -- one of the key inflation measures tracked by the Federal Reserve for monetary policy.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RRfell 0.5 basis point (bps) to 2.472% after hitting on Wednesday its highest level since August 2011 at 2.57%.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to changes in policy rate expectations, rose 1 bps to 2.91%. It hit its highest level since October 2008 at 2.971% on Wednesday.

Markets recently reshaped the curve of the European Central Bank euro short-term rate (ESTR) after robust economic data and hawkish comments from ECB officials.

The February flash PMI rose at an unexpectedly strong pace, driven primarily by a pickup in services activity, showing a bright scenario combining further declines in natural gas prices and strong activity data out of China.

Core inflation increased to 5.3% in January, reflecting strong non-energy goods price gains. Sequential price pressures remain significantly above the ECB's target while wage growth is strengthening.

Last week even ECB doves Philip Lane and Fabio Panetta did not push back firmly against a higher terminal rate, pointing to a broad agreement that significantly more restrictive policy is needed to return inflation to target.

According to ECB short-term euro rate (ESTR) forwards, the ESTR will peak in November at 3.65%, implying expectations for a depo rate of around 3.75%. EUESTECBF=ICAP

The ECB may still need to raise interest rates significantly beyond March if underlying price growth remains too high, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

Markets are also bracing for another data-heavy week, with a flash estimate for the consumer price index in the spotlight.

"A sticky core (inflation) rate means no relief for central bankers, and thus also little reason for markets to budge from their pricing of 125bp of further rates increases from the ECB," ING strategists, led by Padraig Garvey, said in a note.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 0.5 bps to 4.37%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 188 bps.

