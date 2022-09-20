Euro zone short-dated bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone short-dated government bond yields hit new multi-year highs on Tuesday as inflation angst kept propping up European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes expectations.

German producer prices rose in August rose at their strongest rate since records began in annual and monthly terms, with soaring energy prices continuing to act as the main driver, according to data released on Tuesday.

Germany’s 2-year government bond yield rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 1.66%, its highest since July 2011. DE2YT=RR

Italy’s 2-year yield rose hit its its highest since end-May 2018 at 2.69%. IT2YT=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alun John)

