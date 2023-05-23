News & Insights

Euro zone shadow banks vulnerable to market volatility: ECB

May 23, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - Non-bank financial firms, or shadow banks, are particularly vulnerable to market volatility even if they fared well during the banking turbulence of March, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"The non-bank financial sector remains particularly exposed to asset price corrections and credit risk, should corporate sector fundamentals deteriorate substantially," de Guindos said in a speech.

"In addition, non-banks' exposure to property markets has increased markedly in recent years, rendering institutions vulnerable to ongoing price corrections in real estate markets," he added.

