Euro zone September inflation unexpectedly revised down to 0.8%

Euro zone inflation slowed in September by more than previously estimated to its lowest pace in nearly three years, the European Union statistics agency said on Wednesday, in a new warning on the state of the bloc's economy.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.