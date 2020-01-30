Euro zone sentiment jumps in January as industry fears recede

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic mood jumped in January as confidence among manufacturers rose to its highest level since August, in a sign that the bloc's economy may have had a strong start of the year, European Commission data showed on Thursday.

In a separate release, the EU statistics office Eurostat also said unemployment in the euro zone fell in December to its lowest rate in more than a decade.

The Commission's monthly survey showed economic sentiment in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 102.8 points in January from 101.3 in December, well above the average forecast of 101.8 points in a Reuters poll of economists.

The improvement was driven by higher confidence in industry, as factory managers were more upbeat on their production expectations and their stocks of finished products.

The sector was hit hard last year by global trade wars and seems to have benefited from an initial trade deal between the United States and China signed in mid-January.

Among euro zone's largest economies, the industry indicator rose most in Germany, the bloc's top exporter of manufactured goods and the region's biggest economy. But the overall industry mood remained below the long-term average both in Germany and in the euro zone.

The more positive business mood could be a signal of a stronger economy in the first quarter of 2020, as the euro zone leaves behind a year of weak growth.

Fresh unemployment data supported this upbeat view, as the jobless rate dropped in the euro zone to 7.4% in December, its lowest level since May 2008, when the global financial crisis began to hit the bloc.

