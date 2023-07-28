News & Insights

Euro zone sentiment and inflation expectations fall in July

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

July 28, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment declined for a third consecutive month in July and by more than expected as the mood in industry, services and amongst consumers slipped, while inflation expectations continued to fall, data showed on Friday.

The European Commission's monthly survey showed economic sentiment in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell to 94.5 points in July from 95.3 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a dip to 95.0 points.

All components of the index, except retail trade, fell.

Sentiment in industry was markedly worse than expected, while services, the biggest sector of the euro zone economy, sentiment slipped to 5.7 in July against expectations of a larger drop to 5.4.

Inflation expectations among consumers fell to 4.8 points in July from 6.0 in June, the Commission survey showed, the lowest level since October 2015.

Selling price expectations among manufacturers also declined for a 10th consecutive month, to 3.4 points in July from 4.3 in June, a new 33-month low.

For European Commission data click on:

https://economy-finance.ec.europa.eu/economic-forecast-and-surveys/business-and-consumer-surveys_en (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Philippa Fletcher) ((brussels.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EUROZONE ECONOMY/SENTIMENT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.