Euro zone producer prices surge in Oct, unemployment eases

Contributor
Jan Strupczewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Euro zone producer prices jumped more than expected in October, data showed on Thursday, driven mainly by a surge in energy prices, while unemployment eased again as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic-induced recession.

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices jumped more than expected in October, data showed on Thursday, driven mainly by a surge in energy prices, while unemployment eased again as the economy continued to recover from the pandemic-induced recession.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 5.4% month-on-month for a 21.9% year-on-year surge.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 3.5% monthly rise and a 19.0% annual gain. Energy prices were the main reason behind the sharp increase, surging 16.8% on the month and rocketing 62.5% year-on-year.

Producer prices translate into higher prices for consumers and in November headline consumer inflation reached 4.9%, by far the highest level in the 25 years since the figure has been compiled, up from 4.1% a month earlier and well ahead of expectations for 4.5%.

Eurostat said the euro zone jobless rate continued to decline, falling to 7.3% of the workforce in October, as expected by economists polled by Reuters, from 7.4% in September.

Eurostat said the number of people without jobs fell to 12.045 million in October from 12.109 in September.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters