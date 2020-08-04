Euro zone producer prices return to rise month-on-month, beat expectations

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Euro zone producer prices rose in June on a monthly basis slightly more than expected, ending their falling trend started in February when the bloc experienced its first COVID-19 outbreaks, official estimates showed on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone producer prices rose in June on a monthly basis slightly more than expected, ending their falling trend started in February when the bloc experienced its first COVID-19 outbreaks, official estimates showed on Tuesday.

Prices at factory gates in the 19-country currency bloc increased in June by 0.7% month-on-month, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said.

The reading beat forecasts from economists polled by Reuters of a 0.5% rise, and was the first increase after prices had fallen for four consecutive months.

It was driven by a 3.1% rise in energy prices. Otherwise, producer prices would have been flat on the month.

On the year, producer prices fell in June by 3.7%, less than the 3.9% drop expected by economists, and down from the 5.0% decline posted in May.

Producer prices are a key factor shaping consumer inflation, as changes in prices at factory gates largely translate into the final cost for consumers.

Euro zone annual consumer inflation ticked up by 0.4% in July after a 0.3% rise in June .

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((Francesco.guarascio@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More