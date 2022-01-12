Euro zone output falls in Nov vs year earlier, defying growth expectation

Contributor
Jan Strupczewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Euro zone industrial production fell in November from a year earlier, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday, defying market expectations of a small increase mainly due to a sharp drop in the output of capital goods.

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production fell in November from a year earlier, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday, defying market expectations of a small increase mainly due to a sharp drop in the output of capital goods.

Eurostat said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.3% month-on-month but still fell 1.5% year-on-year. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5% monthly rise and a 0.6% annual gain.

Figures for October were also sharply revised downwards to a decline of 1.3% in the month and a 0.2% year-on-year gain from previously reported rises of respectively 1.1% and 3.3%

The surprise year-on-year fall in November was mainly caused by a 9.8% slump in the production of capital goods, which pulled down the overall reading despite a 4.4% rise for durable consumer goods and a 6.1% rise for non-durable consumer goods.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters