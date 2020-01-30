US Markets

Euro zone markets start to ratchet up ECB rate cut bets

Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Euro zone money markets were on Thursday pricing in a greater probability of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank by end-2020, reflecting growing concern about the economic fallout from the spread of a deadly China virus.

The difference between the overnight and forward Eonia interest rates ECBWATCH - bank-to-bank interest rates for the euro area that provide some indication of how investors view the ECB rate trajectory - imply roughly a 50% chance of a 10-basis-point rate cut is factored in by the end of this year.

That's up from around 30% earlier this week.

Separately, trade in Euribor futures strip 0#FEI:, another gauge of market rate expectations, suggested investors are no longer positioned for a move up in interest rates from 2021.

Just a few weeks ago, a stabilisation in the economic data had led to a view that perhaps the ECB may be encouraged to start raising rates from next year.

But in recent days, a rising death toll from the coronavirus and an increased number of cases reported around the world have fueled concern that China, the world's second-largest economy, may be hit hard, with repercussions for global growth.

