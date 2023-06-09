Euro zone long-dated yields drop as data suggest soft labour market

By Stefano Rebaudo and Joice Alves

June 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone long-dated government bond yields ticked lower on Friday as data showed a surprise decline in the Canadian labour market, a rare sign of job market softness that may ease the monetary tightening path.

The Canadian economy shed a net 17,300 jobs in May, entirely in full-time work, while the jobless rate crept up to 5.2%, Statistics Canada data showed.

Euro area short-dated yields remained at the top end of their recent range as investors braced for a European Central Bank policy meeting tilted to the hawkish side next week.

Analysts expect the ECB to raise rates by 25 basis points while being careful not to signal a pause in the tightening path. Such a move might lead markets to scale back their bets about future interest rate hikes, triggering an unwanted easing of financial conditions.

Still, they believe the ECB cannot raise rates too far as the economy is weakening, and core inflation might follow suit.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was down 1.5 basis points (bps) at 2.41%. It has fluctuated between 2.25% and 2.55% since late March.

The policy-sensitive 2-year yield DE2YT=RR rose 1.5 bps to 2.98% after trading between 2.5% and 3% in the last few weeks.

The International Monetary Fund urged the U.S. Federal Reserve, which also meets next week, and other global central banks to "stay the course" on monetary policy and remain vigilant in combating inflation.

November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forwards EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP were at 3.7%, implying a peak in the ECB depo rate at 3.8%.

This week, decisions to raise rates by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) provided upward pressure on euro area yields, but their impact was limited.

The BoC's move late on Wednesday supported euro zone yields already rising after ECB officials' hawkish comments.

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said the central bank should be ready to raise rates beyond 3.75%, while ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel warned that "the costs of doing too little (in monetary tightening) continued to be greater than the costs of doing too much."

Bond yields ignored the RBA decision early on Tuesday and fell after an ECB survey showed consumers had lowered their inflation expectations.

Data from statistics agency Eurostat on Thursday showing the economy fell into a technical recession in the first three months of 2023 further supported expectations the ECB won't be able to raise rates beyond 3.75%.

Italy's 10-year yields IT10YT=RR dropped 6.5 bps to 4.15%, with the spread with Germany DE10IT10=RR tightening to 173 bps while orders for Italy's new BTP Valore saw record demand from domestic retail investors.

Greece's 10-year government bond yield GR10YT=RR dropped 6 bps to 3.66%, ahead of Fitch's decision about Greek credit rating due later in the session.

The spread between Greek and German 10-year yields DE10GR10=RR tightened to 121 bps, its lowest level since October 2021.

Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank, flagged in a research note that the Greek yield spread tightened to less than 30 bps over 10-year Spain.

"Considering that sovereigns usually get informed one day ahead of rating changes, this gives rise to speculation that something could be cooking tonight, although we think Fitch is more likely to wait with its investment grade rating," he said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Joice Alves, editing by Angus MacSwan, Sharon Singleton and Jonathan Oatis)

