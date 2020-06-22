Euro zone June consumer confidence jumps as lockdowns ease

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence jumped more than expected in June, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Monday, as governments gradually eased lockdown restrictions imposed in March against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission's flash consumer confidence indicator for the 19 countries sharing the euro improved by 4.1 points to -14.7 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to -15.0 in June.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

