Euro zone January retail sales rise weaker than expected

Contributor
Jan Strupczewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Euro zone retail sales grew by less than expected in January, Eurostat data showed on Friday, pulled down by weaker sales of fuel and muted spending on food and online, as inflation rose above 5% and curbed consumers' purchasing power.

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales grew by less than expected in January, Eurostat data showed on Friday, pulled down by weaker sales of fuel and muted spending on food and online, as inflation rose above 5% and curbed consumers' purchasing power.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.2% month-on-month for a 7.8% year-on-year increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.3% monthly rise and a 9.1% annual gain.

Sales of food were flat in January compared to December, while automotive fuel sales fell 1.3%, reining in the overall monthly index.

Compared with January 2021, the value of sales of petrol were still 12.7% higher, but online sales were down 6.7% and sales of food, drinks and tobacco were 1.7% lower.

As a proxy for consumer demand, the sales data showed large differences across euro zone countries. Sales in Slovenia surged 32.3% year-on-year in January, while in Finland they fell 2.4%. In Belgium, sales were up a miniscule 0.3% year-on-year, while in its neighbour Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, they jumped by 10.3%.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters