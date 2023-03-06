Euro zone investor morale unexpectedly falls in March

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

March 06, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone fell unexpectedly in March for the first time since October, dragged down by a decline in expectations as the usual spring revival of the economy is in danger of being short-circuited, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone fell to -11.1 points for March from -8.0 in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to -6.3 in March.

While an index on the current situation rose for the fifth month in a row in March, to -9.3 from -10.0 the previous month, the fact that it remained in negative territory indicates the economy is, at best, in a stagnation phase, the survey showed.

An expectations index, on the other hand, took a nosedive after months of gradual improvement from double-digit lows not seen in year, falling to -13.0 in March from -6.0 in February.

"This stagnation phase could soon turn into renewed recession worries if the negative economic expectations materialize," said Sentix Managing Director Manfred Huebner in a statement.

"Money supply growth remains weak and, together with the rise in interest rates, is likely to prove a serious burden on the economy in the further course of the year," he added.

The poll of 1,309 investors was conducted between March 2-4, Sentix said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.