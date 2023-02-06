Euro zone investor morale rises for fourth month in a row

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

February 06, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone improved for the fourth month in a row in February to reach its highest level since March 2022, but remained in negative territory as the possibility of a stagnant economy comes into focus, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to -8.0 points for February from -17.5 in January, beating analysts' expectations of a reading of -12.8.

"The increase of 9.5 points signals that a recession is off the table for the time being. Instead, the scenario of stagnation is gaining in contour" as the absence of an energy crisis and rosy corporate news contribute to a turnaround, Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said in a statement.

An expectations index rose to -6.0 from -15.8 in January, hitting its highest level since last February, while an index on the current situation also rose, to -10.0 from -19.3.

Hussy said that at economic turning points, the expectations index normally turns positive faster than the current situation index, which has not been the case so far: "Investors expect the status quo of the economy to be maintained to some extent."

The poll of 1,317 investors was conducted between Feb. 2-4, Sentix said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.