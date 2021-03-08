Euro zone investor morale improves to highest in a year

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

An investor morale index in the euro zone jumped to its highest reading in over a year in March, driven by an improved view of the current situation, a survey showed on Monday.

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - An investor morale index in the euro zone jumped to its highest reading in over a year in March, driven by an improved view of the current situation, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to 5.0 from -0.2 in February, the highest since February 2020. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 1.9.

An expectations index advanced to 32.5 from 31.5 in February while the current situation index improved to -19.3 from -27.5 in February.

Global vaccination campaigns are making good progress, raising hopes of effective protection, Sentix said in a statement.

"Those trends allow for a faster opening of the economy. That is what investors are betting on," it added.

Investors are also seeing inflationary pressures on the rise, driven by expansive monetary and fiscal policy, as well as pent-up demand.

Sentix surveyed 1,218 investors from March 4 to March 6.

(Writing by Paul Carrel and Ludwig Burger Editing by Caroline Copley )

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters