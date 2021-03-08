Euro zone investor morale improves to highest in a year

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - An investor morale index in the euro zone jumped to its highest reading in over a year in March, driven by an improved view of the current situation, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to 5.0 from -0.2 in February, the highest since February 2020. A Reuters poll had pointed to a reading of 1.9.

An expectations index advanced to 32.5 from 31.5 in February while the current situation index improved to -19.3 from -27.5 in February.

Global vaccination campaigns are making good progress, raising hopes of effective protection, Sentix said in a statement.

"Those trends allow for a faster opening of the economy. That is what investors are betting on," it added.

Investors are also seeing inflationary pressures on the rise, driven by expansive monetary and fiscal policy, as well as pent-up demand.

Sentix surveyed 1,218 investors from March 4 to March 6.

(Writing by Paul Carrel and Ludwig Burger Editing by Caroline Copley )

