Euro zone investor morale improves in April

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

April 11, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone improved in April after a surprise dip in March, in a resumption of improvements of recent months as the assessment of current conditions rose to the highest level in more than a year, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone rose to -8.7 points for April from -11.1 in March, beating forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise/fall to -9.9 in April.

While an index on the current situation rose for the sixth month in a row in April, to -4.3 from -9.3, the fact that it remained in negative territory indicates the economy is, at best, in a stagnation phase, the survey showed.

An expectations index, on the other hand, held steady at -13.0.

"There is no doubt that the euro zone economy has weathered the winter months better than many feared in the fall," Sentix said.

The mild winter and efforts to conserve energy helped prevent a dangerous energy shortage, it added.

The poll of 1,300 investors was conducted between April 6-8, Sentix said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((tom.sims@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.