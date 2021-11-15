Euro zone inflation will take longer to come down: ECB's Lagarde

Inflation in the euro zone will take longer to decline due to high energy prices and persistent supply chain bottlenecks, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"Although the duration of supply constraints is uncertain, they are likely to persist for several months and gradually ease only during 2022," she told a hearing of the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

"As a result, we still see inflation moderating in the next year, but it will take longer to decline than originally expected," Lagarde added.

