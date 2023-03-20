Euro zone inflation too high but rate hikes data dependent: Lagarde

March 20, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation remains too high but the European Central Bank will make all future interest rate decisions dependent on incoming data, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"The elevated level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-dependent approach to our policy rate decisions," Lagarde told the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, repeating the bank's stance from last week.

The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points on Thursday but provided no guidance about any future moves, saying only that more rate hikes may be needed, if the baseline in its economic projections hold.

