Euro zone inflation slows sharply amid oil price war, coronavirus pandemic

Contributor
Jan Strupczewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Euro zone inflation slowed sharply in March, a first estimate showed on Tuesday, as an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia slashed energy prices and the coronavirus pandemic brought economic activity across the bloc almost to a halt.

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation slowed sharply in March, a first estimate showed on Tuesday, as an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia slashed energy prices and the coronavirus pandemic brought economic activity across the bloc almost to a halt.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.5% in March against February for a 0.7% year-on-year gain, decelerating from 1.2% annual growth in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.8% year-on-year increase. The fall brings price growth even further away from the European Central Bank's target of below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term.

Energy prices plunged 4.3% year-on-year in March while unprocessed food prices were 3.5% higher. Without these two volatile components -- a measure the ECB calls core inflation and watches closely in policy decisions -- prices grew 1.2% in annual terms, as expected, down from 1.3% in February.

An even narrower inflation measure excluding also alcohol and tobacco prices that many market economists look at, slowed to 1.0% year-on-year in March from 1.2% in February. Economists had expected a slowdown to 1.1%.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 37; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters