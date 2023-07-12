Euro zone inflation risk elevated but getting more balanced: ECB's Vujcic

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - Inflation risks across the euro zone remain elevated but have become more balanced in recent months, European Central Bank policymaker Boris Vujcic said on Wednesday.

"I still think that, particularly for the inflation outlook, risks are a bit elevated but are getting more balanced than they used to be," Vujcic told a seminar.

He confirmed that the ECB is likely to raise rates later this month but said that once the bank is done hiking, it is unlikely to declare that it was done and will rather just observe data to see if further action was needed.

