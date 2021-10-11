Euro zone inflation rise not a trigger for ECB action: Lane

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The current bout of inflation in the euro zone is not a trigger for monetary policy action as growth in services prices and wages remains weak, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

"We still think we’re some distance in terms of medium term from 2%," Lane said at a conference. "The trigger for monetary policy action is not there."

He added that it was difficult to make a case that the recent rise in prices was durable until it starts spreading from the price of goods to services and wages.

Inflation is expected to approach 4% by the end of the year, twice the rate of the ECB's target, before a drop back below 2% over the coming year.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Gareth Jones)

