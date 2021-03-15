Euro zone inflation expectations rise above 1.5% for first time in two years

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose above 1.50% for the first time since March 2019 on Monday.

The five-year, five-year inflation forward rose to as high as 1.5126% EUIL5YF5Y=R. This indicates that the market was pricing in inflation being above 1.50% over a five-year period which starts in five years' time.

At 1023 GMT, the gauge had fallen back to 1.4989%.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

