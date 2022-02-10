Euro zone inflation doesn't need signifcant tightening, Lane says

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will return to trend without significant policy tightening by the European Central Bank as pandemic-related bottlenecks in goods as well as labour are resolved, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday.

"Since bottlenecks will eventually be resolved, price pressures should abate and inflation return to its trend without a need for a significant adjustment in monetary policy," Lane said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

