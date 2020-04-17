Euro zone inflation confirmed dipping to 0.7% in March

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation slowed sharply in March to 0.7% year-on-year, the European Union statistics said on Friday confirming its earlier estimates.

Eurostat also confirmed its earlier estimates for core inflation figures in the 19-nation single currency bloc, which also point to weaker price increases last month .

Overall inflation fell to 0.7% from 1.2% in February, Eurostat said, further away from the European Central Bank's target of below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term.

An indicator that excludes unprocessed food and energy prices, which the ECB calls core inflation and watches closely in policy decisions, showed prices grew 1.2% in annual terms, down from 1.3% in February, in line with previous estimates.

An even narrower inflation measure also excluding alcohol and tobacco prices, that many market economists look at, slowed to 1.0% year-on-year in March from 1.2% in February, Eurostat said confirming its earlier estimates. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop) ((brussels.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+32-2-287-6830)) Keywords: EUROZONE ECONOMY/INFLATION

