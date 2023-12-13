Euro zone industry output falls by more than expected in October

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production declined by more than expected in October, with the sharpest drop for capital goods such as machinery, reinforcing survey indications that the single-currency area is in a recession.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.7% month-on-month in October for a 6.6% year-on-year drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected declines of 0.3% in the month and 4.6% from a year earlier.

The month-on-month fall was chiefly the result of a 1.4% decline of output of capital goods, as well as 0.6% falls for intermediate and non-durable consumer goods, such as food and clothing.

Production of energy was up 1.1% and of durable consumers goods by 0.2%.

Irish industrial output fell by the most, down 7.0%, while that of Greece was 6.0% higher than in September.

The euro zone economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter and expectations are that it will decline again at the end of 2023, confirming a recession. Surveys of purchasing managers have pointed to declines in business activity in October and November.

