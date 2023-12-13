News & Insights

Euro zone industry output falls by more than expected in October

Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

December 13, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production declined by more than expected in October, with the sharpest drop for capital goods such as machinery, reinforcing survey indications that the single-currency area is in a recession.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday that industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.7% month-on-month in October for a 6.6% year-on-year drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected declines of 0.3% in the month and 4.6% from a year earlier.

The month-on-month fall was chiefly the result of a 1.4% decline of output of capital goods, as well as 0.6% falls for intermediate and non-durable consumer goods, such as food and clothing.

Production of energy was up 1.1% and of durable consumers goods by 0.2%.

Irish industrial output fell by the most, down 7.0%, while that of Greece was 6.0% higher than in September.

The euro zone economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter and expectations are that it will decline again at the end of 2023, confirming a recession. Surveys of purchasing managers have pointed to declines in business activity in October and November.

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((brussels.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+32-2-287-6830))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.