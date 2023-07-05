Euro Zone Industrial Producer Prices Down by 1.9%, More than Forecast

Highlights

Industrial producer prices in the euro area and EU fell in May 2023.

Prices declined compared to both the previous month and May 2022.

Ongoing challenges in the industrial sector impact pricing dynamics and market demand.

Euro Area, EU Producer Prices Decline

Industrial producer prices in the euro area and the European Union (EU) experienced a decline in May 2023, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The data reveals that industrial producer prices fell by 1.9% in the euro area and by 1.8% in the EU compared with April 2023.

Slight Improvement in May Compared to April

This decline follows a significant drop in prices observed in April 2023 when they decreased by 3.2% in the euro area and by 3.1% in the EU. However, the May figures indicate a slight improvement, albeit with a continued downward trend.

Euro Area PPI Down 1.5% Year-to-Year

When compared with May 2022, industrial producer prices in May 2023 recorded a decrease of 1.5% in the euro area and a smaller decline of 0.5% in the EU. These figures reflect the ongoing challenges faced by the industrial sector in terms of pricing dynamics and market demand.

No Significant Near-Term Rebound Predicted

Looking ahead, there are concerns about the short-term outlook for industrial producer prices. The current data does not suggest a significant rebound in the near future, as the decline in prices persists. This scenario indicates a bearish sentiment in the industrial sector, highlighting the challenges faced by manufacturers and producers.

Industrial Prices Decline, Weak Outlook

In conclusion, the industrial producer prices in the euro area and the EU experienced a decline in May 2023 compared to both the previous month and the same period last year. The continuous downward trend raises concerns about the future trajectory of industrial prices, suggesting a bearish outlook for the sector in the short term.

