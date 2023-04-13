Euro zone industrial output stronger than expected in Feb

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

April 13, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, April 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial output was stronger than expected in February, data showed on Thursday, mainly thanks to a rise in production of capital and non-durable consumer goods.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 1.5% month-on-month in February for a 2.0% year-on-year increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.0% monthly rise and a 1.5% year-on-year gain.

Eurostat said the output of capital goods -- goods such as buildings and equipment used to make products and provide services -- jumped 2.2% on the month after a 0.1% increase in January for a 10.4% year-on-year surge.

Energy output also rose 1.1% on the month after a 0.2% fall in January and the production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 1.9% on the month after a 2.1% slump in January.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.